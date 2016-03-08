Report: Dortmund eye young forward from Marseille
20 December at 10:15German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are eyeing making a move for French Ligue 1 outfit Marseille’s young forward Isaac Lihadji, as per Le10Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 17-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from the likes of English Premier League outfits Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Dortmund are also interested in signing the French U18 international and are looking to make a move for him in the near future.
