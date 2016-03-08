Report: Dortmund leading race to sign Juve target Haaland in January
06 December at 10:35German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund are leading the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg’s in-form striker Erling Haaland in the January transfer window, as per Bild cited by the Sun.
The Norway international is now one of the hottest young property in European football after managing to score 27 goals along with providing seven assists in just 20 matches in all competition.
There have been reports of interest in Haaland from number of clubs in Europe including the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona from Spain, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal from England, Bayern Munich from Germany and Juventus from Italy.
But as per the latest report, Dortmund are leading the race to sign the 19-year-old who is eager to join BVB before making a big move in his career by following in the footsteps of his dad.
The report further stated that the German side can sign Haaland for as little as £17 million in January due to a special release clause in his contract.
