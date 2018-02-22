Former AC Milan defender close to joining Arsenal
28 May at 16:00Borussia Dortmund star centre back Sokratis Papastathopoulos will join Arsenal and he is now close to joining the English club, reports the BBC.
David Ornstein, the reliable journalist when it comes to Arsenal transfers, has carried the story for the BBC. He claims the Gunners are looking for players who can immediately play for the first team and then develop younger players at the club.
Arsenal are planning to revamp their defence for the next season, having already lost Per Mertesacker through retirement and Laurent Koscielny will be out on the sidelines for a long time.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos have one year left on his contract at Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal will sign the Greece international to strengthen their defence. Sokratis Papastathopoulos will be the third Borussia Dortmund player to join Arsenal in 2018 after Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Former chief scout of Borussia Dortmund Sven Mislintat was appointed as the Arsenal’s head of recruitment. This is why the Sokratis Papastathopoulos will join them this summer.
