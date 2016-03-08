Report: Dubravka edges closer to contract extension with Newcastle
17 September at 13:20English Premier League outfit Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has confirmed that he is close to signing a new deal with the club, as per Sky Sports.
The 30-year-old has a contract with the Magpies till 2022 and is now set to extend his contract after series of impressive performances over the years.
"We're in talks. I'm close," he said. "We are in contact and hopefully we can sort it out as soon as possible.”
