Report: Dubravka edges closer to contract extension with Newcastle

17 September at 13:20
English Premier League outfit Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has confirmed that he is close to signing a new deal with the club, as per Sky Sports.

The 30-year-old has a contract with the Magpies till 2022 and is now set to extend his contract after series of impressive performances over the years.

"We're in talks. I'm close," he said. "We are in contact and hopefully we can sort it out as soon as possible.”

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.