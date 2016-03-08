Report: Dybala and Higuain left disappointed as Sampaoli picks Messi striking partner
12 June at 16:30The World Cup’s kick off is just around the corner and – as you all know – Italy won’t be part of it. So, Serie A lovers all around the globe will have to watch the competition cheering for the stars that are playing in their favourite Italian clubs.
Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala are definitely among the most awaited players in Russia but if the report of Sport (via Ilbianconero) is correct, both Juventus stars won’t be given a starter spot in the opening games of the competition.
The Catalan paper, in fact, claims Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli has decided to start Sergio Aguero over the Old Lady’s strikers who managed 49 goals in all competitions last season.
This is the line-up that Sampaoli is likely to choose for Argentina’s first game against Iceland on Saturday:
Both Dybala and Higuain will be given a chance to shine during the World Cup but, probably, not during the first game of the Seleccion.
