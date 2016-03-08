Report: EA Sports might break deal with Ronaldo over his current allegations
04 October at 21:45With the recent rape allegations that have hit Cristiano Ronaldo, it seems like EA Sport and Save the Children of the World are considering "breaking" their agreement with the Portuguese star. Cristiano Ronaldo has brushed off the claims as he says that it is "Fake News" but the talks have still been persistent on the matter. As IlBianconero reported, it seems that Ronaldo might now get "black-listed" by certain of his sponsors.
Kathryn Mayorga's lawyer had this to say on the matter: "In 2017, Kathryn Mayorga was contacted by many journalists for answers on the events that happened in 2009. Kathryn has been very fragile since the rape as she has been depressed and suicidal...".
As the Associated press stated, many partners of Cristiano Ronaldo are now thinking of breaking their deal with the Portuguese star because of the allegations including "Save the Children" and Ea Sports. More to come on the matter soon...
