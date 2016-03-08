Exclusive: El Shaarawy ready to renew his Roma contract

Stephan El Shaarawy has been putting in good performances for Roma of late as he will seemingly continue on in Rome. He has been scoring in a constant way as Roberto Mancini called him back to the Italian national team. Roma are now ready to lock him up long-term as his current deal is set to expire in 2020.



THE DECISION HAS BEEN MADE - It has been months that Roma decided to want to renew El Shaarawy's contract as contacts with his entourage have been ongoing, sources tell Calciomercato.com. The player is happy in Rome as he is ready to accept their offer. In all, El Shaarawy should receive a salary that will be close to the 3 million euros per season mark as the involved parties will soon meet again to try and close a deal as soon as possible. West Ham have been interested in him but El Shaarawy is happy to stay on in Rome...



He appeared in 20 Serie A games for Roma on the season as he has so far scored 9 goals and added 2 assists on the season.