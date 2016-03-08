Report: Elliott dictates PSG conditions of Donnarumma sale
30 June at 10:00AC Milan are ready to conduct a transfer market of the highest level, buying quality players functional to the gameplan of Marco Giampaolo. However, the club has also decided that it is necessary to generate a large capital gain and suspect number one is Gianluigi Donnarumma, rumoured to a move to PSG in the recent days.
According to Tuttosport, the goalkeeper could be sold to France but only under the conditions of the Elliott ownership, who intend to monetize as much as possible from the sale of the Rossoneri jewel.
The first offer of the Parisians (20 million plus Areola) has already been refused. Who wants Donnarumma must present himself with a check of at least 50 million. Milan are not ready to make any discounts, while PSG have set the inclusion of Areola as the basic condition of the negotiations but the issue is more complicated than expected.
The French goalkeeper does not seem convinced by Milan and would be more inclined to move to the Premier League. Moreover, he earns about 7 million euros per year (more than Donnarumma himself).
The Rossoneri also believe that with Donnarumma's potential departure, the club is fine as it is in the goalkeeping position. Reina would become the number one, with Plizzari being his backup and Antonio Donnarumma confirmed as the third goalkeeper unless he decides to leave along with his brother.
