Report: Elliott give their ok for Costacurta's return to AC Milan, the details
01 June at 12:00AC Milan to Milanisti. The is the motto that Elliott has been inspired by since taking over the Rossoneri last summer. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, among the figures that Paolo Maldini would like to involve in his staff (assuming he accepts Gazidis' proposal), there is also Alessandro Costacurta, his friend and former teammate, who would take the role of the club manager, a link between the team and the management.
As Leonardo had convinced Maldini, now he could involve Costacurta, with whom - as a footballer - he shared twenty-one seasons. Billy would become one of the trusted men of the technical director, one of his closest collaborators. The proposal has already been delivered (Maldini is reflecting and at the same time tries to understand the availability of those who would be at his side) and the answer would probably be affirmative.
It is clear that the proposal could only materialize if Maldini accepts to become the new head of the technical area of the club. Costacurta's name pleases Elliott: he is a Milanista, a name respected by sportsmen and charismatic for the Rossoneri fans.
Go to comments