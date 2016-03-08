Report: Elliott impose 'salary cap' for AC Milan purchases
23 June at 12:15AC Milan's financial situation is not exactly the best and it is no coincidence that there is a legal dispute ongoing with UEFA, which could also lead to an exclusion from the next edition of the Europa League for Financial Fair Play irregularities. The highest body of European football has warned the Rossoneri and now it remains to understand if it will be followed by sanctions, exclusions or squad restrictions.
Meanwhile, as reported by Corriere dello Sport today, Elliott are trying to act fast to prevent more financial losses and debts in the future. Milan will have to be even more careful and virtuous in the management of their finances and for this reason, the ownership has imposed a salary cap for the new purchases on the transfer market.
The Milan management will be able to invest a maximum of 2.5 million euros net for new purchases that will arrive in the summer of 2019. A limitation imposed by the Singer family and that Ivan Gazidis will have to try to enforce precisely to avoid further financial difficulties.
