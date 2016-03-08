Report: Emery given one-month ultimatum to save Arsenal job
04 November at 13:10English Premier League outfit Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been given a one-month ultimatum to turn things around of face a sack, as per the Guardian cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Gunners are having a difficult season where they are placed on the fifth position of the league table with 17 points from first 11 league matches, six behind fourth-placed Chelsea.
As per the latest report, the 48-year-old has been given a month to turn things around or else he will be replaced as the manager of the club.
