Report: Emery on brink after losing Arsenal’s locker room
25 November at 15:00English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s manager Unai Emery is facing a serious risk of losing his job, as per Daily Telegraph cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Gunners managed a rather lucky 2-2 draw while playing at home in their previous league fixture against Southampton at the weekend.
As per the latest report, following that performance, the former Sevilla manager has now also lost the dressing room and is now under a serious risk of losing his job as the manager of Arsenal in the coming days.
