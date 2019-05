Report: Emiliano Sala 'never wanted' Cardiff City move

Late Nantes striker Emiliano Sala reportedly never wanted to move to Cardiff City in the winter of 2019, a report states.Sala had sealed a move to Cardiff but the plane carrying him and the pilot from Nantes to the Welsh capital had gone missing, before it was announced that Sala had met a tragic demise as the jet was found in the sea. A report from the Sun cites L'Equipe in an article and reveal that a investigation television programme had audio recordings of a haunting message that the Argentine striker had sent his friend.The recordings saw Sala say: "Last night, I sent a message to Meïssa [N'diaye, Sala's agent], he called me a few hours later."So we had discussions and he told me the last night Franck Kita [son of Nantes owner Waldemar] sent him a message to talk, so he called him.“They spoke. And, they want to sell me. So, there is the offer from Cardiff today. On their side, they have negotiated to get a lot of money. So they absolutely want me to go there."It is true that it is a good contract but from a football perspective it is not interesting for me. “So… there you go, they are trying in every way to get me to go there.!“Me I am not scared to go there, because I have battled throughout my career, so to go there and fight, that does not make me scared. On the contrary. But also, I say to myself that Meïssa must find me something better between now and the end of the window.