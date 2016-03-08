Report: Empoli eye Fiorentina's defender
12 December at 13:45Italian Seire B outfit Empoli are interesting in signing Italian Serie A side Fiorentina’s defender Lorenzo Venuti in the January transfer window, as per pianetaempoli.it cited by Calciomercato.com.
Gli Azzurri are currently struggling on the domestic front which is effecting their bid to secure a spot in the country’s top division next season.
As per the latest report, the club’s hierarchy have identified Venuti as a perfect fit and are ready to make a move for him in the upcoming transfer window.
