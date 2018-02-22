Report: Emre Can picks Juventus' shirt number
29 May at 12:21Liverpool star Emre Can is expected to land in Italy between tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. The German midfielder is going to sign for Juventus and according to Tuttosport he has already picked his shirt number. The Turin-based paper claims Can will wear the number 23 next season. That number already belongs to Szczesny who, however, should take Gigi Buffon's number 1 in the 2018/19 campaign.
