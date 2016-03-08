Report: Eriksen's agent in London for Tottenham summit as Inter clinch agreement
13 January at 12:00
Martin Schoots is in London, as reported FCInterNews.it. The agent, who is responsible for Christian Eriksen, will meet his client and Tottenham to discuss the potential future at Inter. The latter are confident that a deal can go through, having clinched an agreement in principle with the player.
The Nerazzurri are ready to sign the midfielder on a four-year contract, worth €10m per year. The offer has been deemed satisfactory and which Eriksen is ready to accept it. Therefore, Marotta and his colleagues are more confident than ever in the operation, per the report.
Tottenham, on the other hand, are pushing to sell him straight away. The target is to collect at least €20m, not wanting to lose him for free in the summer. Therefore, as the report continues, Eriksen's agent will also meet with Tottenham to discuss the matter, with Inter waiting for signals.
To date, the idea of the footballer and his agent has always been to move in the summer and not this month. On Wednesday, the agent is expected in Milan to formalize the agreement with Inter. However, it remains to be seen when the contract will be activated.
