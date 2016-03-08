Report: Everton eye Milan’s Rodriguez
10 October at 12:00English Premier League outfit Everton are interested in signing Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s left-back Ricardo Rodriguez, as per Vitalfootball.
The 27-year-old is not the automatic first-choice full-back in the starting lineup at the San Siro following the arrival of Theo Hernández from Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer.
Therefore, Everton are ready to take advantage of the situation and are optimistic of signing the Swiss international for cheap in the January transfer window.
