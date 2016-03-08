Report: Everton eye Milan target in January
21 October at 13:30English Premier League outfit Everton are eyeing a shock move to sign Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s out-of-favour striker Mariano Diaz, as per Liverpool Echo cited by soccersouls.com.
The 26-year-old has not been able to cement his place in the playing eleven and with the arrival of Luka Jovic, his playing time is bound to decrease in the near future.
Therefore, as per the latest development, Everton manager Marco Silva are eyeing a January move for the player who has been linked with the Italian Serie A giants AC Milan during the summer transfer window.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments