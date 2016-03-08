Report: Everton eye Napoli target
23 September at 15:55English Premier League outfit Everton are interested in singing German club RB Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen, as per reports in the English media.
The 25-year-old is being famous for his physical presence and therefore he has attracted interest from Italy as well where Seria A giants Napoli are likely to make move for him in the near future.
Poulsen has joined Leipzig in 2013 where he has scored 53 goals in 191 league appearances over the course of five seasons.
