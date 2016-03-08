Report: Everton ready to compete Juve, United for Lyon striker

08 October at 17:10
English Premier League outfit Everton are willing to compete some of the European powerhouses in order to sign French Ligue 1 side Lyon’s striker Moussa Dembele, as per Football insider.

The 23-year-old is one of the hottest property in French football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus and English Premier League outfit Manchester United in the recent past.

But as per the latest report, the Liverpool-based club are also interested in signing the former Celtic striker and are also willing to offer as much as €50 million for the player.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.