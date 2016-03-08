Report: Everton ready to compete Juve, United for Lyon striker
08 October at 17:10English Premier League outfit Everton are willing to compete some of the European powerhouses in order to sign French Ligue 1 side Lyon’s striker Moussa Dembele, as per Football insider.
The 23-year-old is one of the hottest property in French football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus and English Premier League outfit Manchester United in the recent past.
But as per the latest report, the Liverpool-based club are also interested in signing the former Celtic striker and are also willing to offer as much as €50 million for the player.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments