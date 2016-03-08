Report: Everton want former Porto manager to replace Marco Silva
06 December at 09:55English Premier League outfit Everton have identified Vitor Pereira as their number one target to replace Marco Silva as the manager at the club, as per Sky Sports.
The 42-year-old was sacked by the Toffees on Thursday after 18 months in charge of the club following series of unimpressive performances in the recent past.
As per the latest report, the club’s hierarchy have identified Chinese Super League (CSL) franchise Shanghai SIPG’s manager Pereira as a perfect candidate to replace Silva and have already established contact with him as well.
