Report: Felipe Anderson negotiations continue but West Ham and Lazio disagree on price
18 June at 19:45As West Ham United look to get a deal wrapped up for Lazio’s Felipe Anderson, there has not been much progress to speak of over the past few days.
Cittaceleste are reporting that, despite West Ham wanting to get negotiations wrapped up within the coming week, Lazio and West Ham are around €13 million apart in their valuation of the player.
West Ham’s first offer was reportedly €30 million + €5 million in bonuses, some way off Lazio’s €48 million price-tag. Biancoceleste president Claudio Lotito wants that much as Santos FC, Felipe Anderson’s previous club, will receive 25% of the total transfer fee that Lazio receive.
With the Rome-based club already searching for a replacement, Lazio will be eager to try and get the deal completed as soon as possible. All signs point to West Ham making a second, improved offer within the coming days.
