Report: Fernabache interested in two players from Serie A
03 December at 09:55Turkish club Fenerbahce is interested in signing two players from the Italian Serie A, as per sporx.com cited by Calciomercato.com.
The report stated that the Turkish outfit are keeping tabs on AS Roma’s veteran full-back Aleksandar Kolarov and Lazio’s left-back Riza Durmisi.
Kolarov is currently going through the final year of his contract with the Rome-based club and will be allowed to negotiate as a free-agent in January if a contract extension is not be agreed whereas Durmisi has a contract with the club which is going to expire in the summer of 2023.
