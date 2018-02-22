Report: Fiorentina demand 60 million for Italian starlet

Reports from Corriere dello Sport say that Serie A side Fiorentina are valuing Federico Chiesa at about 60 million euros.



The young Chiesa has become one of the most wanted young Italian players in the Serie A right now, thanks to interest from a host of big Serie A clubs.



Corriere dello Sport report that while Fiorentina demand a fee of about 60 million euros, it is a big fee for Inter to afford in their bid to sign Chiesa this summer.



While Inter are expected to try making a move for him, the fee is something that even Juventus will not pay for Chiesa.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)