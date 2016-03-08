Report: Fiorentina eager to extend Chiesa contract
20 September at 15:40Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are eager to extend the contract of the highly-rated winger Federico Chiesa, as per Corriere dello Sport.
The 21-year-old was linked with a move away from the club in the recently concluded transfer window and has attracted interest from the likes of league giants Juventus and Inter Milan.
However, La Viola rejected offers for their star player by stating that he was not for sale at any price.
In the recent turn of events, it is being reported that the club hierarchy are eager to extend Chiesa’s current contract, which runs till 2022.
