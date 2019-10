Report: Fiorentina eye free-agent Ben Arfa

Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are now eyeing a move for veteran midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa, as per Tuttosport The Viola have recently made a statement by signing former Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery as a free-agent during the summer transfer window.As per the latest development, the club have identified former PSG midfielderBen Arfa as their next target, who is also a free agent after his contract with French club Rennes came to an end in the summer of 2019.