Report: Fiorentina eye free-agent Ben Arfa
04 October at 14:15Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are now eyeing a move for veteran midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa, as per Tuttosport.
The Viola have recently made a statement by signing former Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery as a free-agent during the summer transfer window.
As per the latest development, the club have identified former PSG midfielder
Ben Arfa as their next target, who is also a free agent after his contract with French club Rennes came to an end in the summer of 2019.
