Report: Fiorentina identify three players to bolster squad in January
10 December at 14:30Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina have identified three players to bolster their squad in the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Viola are having an under-par season at the domestic level where they are currently placed on the 13th position of the league table with just 16 points after first 15 matches.
As per the latest report, the club’s hierarchy have identified league rivals Sassuolo’s forward Domenico Berardi, Inter Milan’s winger Matteo Politano and English Premier League outfit Leicester City’s midfielder Dennis Praet to bolster the squad for the rest of the campaign.
