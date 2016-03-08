Report: Fiorentina insist on Inter man for January

According to reports from Corriere Dello Sport, Fiorentina insist on bringing in the former Sassuolo man in January. Should the lack of playing time continue, as the newspaper states, then Politano will start to look around in view of the transfer window.

Matteo Politano continues to find little space at Inter under the management of Antonio Conte. Therefore, for a pretty long time now, there have been talks of a January exit for the Italian winger. By the looks of it, one club is insisting on his signature.