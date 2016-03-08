Report: Fiorentina interested in signing Torino midfielder in January
30 December at 17:00Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are interested in signing league rivals Torino’s midfielder Soualiho Meïté in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Viola are in the market to sign a midfielder in order to bolster their squad for the rest of the campaign and have been linked with Sassuolo’s Alfred Duncan in the recent past.
As per the latest report, the club’s hierarchy are also evaluating the name of Meïté for this purpose who has a contract with the Turin-based club till the summer of 2023.
