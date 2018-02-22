Sandro #Tonali, centrocampista classe 2000 in forza al #Brescia è il nuovo Pirlo piace a #Sampdoria #Inter, ma ultimamente anche la #Fiorentina appare molto interessata. Ecco la scheda https://t.co/BnPIT6oQpv — TuttiTalenti (@tuttitalenti) May 10, 2018

According to the latest reports from Florence-based newspaper La Nazione, Fiorentina have identified Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali as one of their key targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.Viola coach Stefano Pioli is said to be a huge admirer of the 18-year-old, who has already earned comparisons with the likes of Andrea Pirlo and Marco Verratti. It does however remain to be seen whether Pantaleo Corvino will be able to fend off competition from Inter and Sampdoria, who are also interested in securing his services.(La Nazione)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)