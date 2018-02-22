Report: Fiorentina match will be Donnarumma’s last at San Siro as an AC Milan player
15 May at 22:30According to the latest reports from Premium Sport journalist Carlo Pellegatti, Sunday evening’s match between AC Milan and Fiorentina will see Gianluigi Donnarumma play his final match at San Siro in a Rossoneri shirt. Here is what he had to say:
“I think that Donnarumma will leave Milan. The relationship between him and the fans is bad. Therefore, he is not happy. Sunday will be his last match for the Rossoneri. There is strong interest from PSG, who might look to involve Cavani in negotiations.”
(Premium Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
