Report: Fiorentina’s Chiesa set for contract extension with double salary in February
02 January at 15:15Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina’s star winger Federico Chiesa is set to extend his contract with the club in February, as per TGR cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Italy international is one of the hottest young property in the country and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in the recent past including the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan.
As per the latest report, Chiesa is set to extend his contract with the Viola in February which will see his salary doubled from the current contract.
However, the report stated that the new contract will not stop the 22-year-old from deciding his own fate in the summer if a suitable offer arrive.
The news will be a welcome one for Fiorentina’s fans as the club are having a difficult season on the domestic front.
Chiesa has represented Fiorentina in 128 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 25 goals along with providing 20 assists.
