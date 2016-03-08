Report: Fiorentina still keen on signing Sander Berge
14 November at 10:10Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are still interested in signing Belgian side K.R.C. Genk’s highly-rated midfielder Sander Berge, as per The Nation cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 21-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has a contract with his current club till the summer of 2021.
As per the latest report, Fiorentina—who has been linked with Berge in the past—are still interested in signing the Norway international who is likely to cost La Viola in the region of €30 million.
