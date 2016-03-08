Report: Fiorentina working on two targets to bolster defensive unit in January
08 January at 12:50Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are eager to sign a defender in the January transfer window and are working on two deals simultaneously, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Viola are going through a difficult campaign on the domestic front and are now in a need to sign players who can bolster their defensive unit for the rest of the campaign.
As per the latest report, the club are hoping to sign at least one out of AS Roma’s Juan Jesus and Torino’s Kevin Bonifazi in the January transfer window.
