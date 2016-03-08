Report: Flamengo eye another Serie A striker after Gabigol success

According to reports from Globoesporte, they have set their sights on Fiorentina's Pedro. The 22-year-old striker arrived at the club this summer for a fee of €11m but hasn't really played much with the first team. His agents are open to a return to Brazil, and Flamengo are working on a loan with a buy-out clause.

Flamengo are once again scouting in Italy. After the success with Gabigol, whose spell at Inter was disappointing to say the least, the Brazil side are hoping to replicate the operation. Of course, with another player.