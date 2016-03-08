Report: Flamengo interested in signing PSG’s Cavani
31 October at 09:35Brazilian club Flamengo are interested in signing French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran striker Edinson Cavani.
The Uruguay international is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded an extension after the emergence of striker Mauro Icardi as the first-choice forward at the club.
Therefore, as per the latest development, Flamengo are interested in acquiring the services of the former Napoli striker in the summer of 2020.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments