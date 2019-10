Report: Flamengo interested in signing PSG’s Cavani

Brazilian club Flamengo are interested in signing French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran striker Edinson Cavani.The Uruguay international is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded an extension after the emergence of striker Mauro Icardi as the first-choice forward at the club.Therefore, as per the latest development , Flamengo are interested in acquiring the services of the former Napoli striker in the summer of 2020.