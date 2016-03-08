Report: Former AC Milan and Sevilla coach Montella offered Iran job

After having played a good World Cup in Russia in a difficult group composed of Spain, Morocco and Portugal, Iran is already thinking about qualification for the next edition of the competition which will take place in Qatar in 2022.



In this regard, according to what was reported by Tuttosport, the Iranian federation has offered a 3-year contract to former AC Milan, Fiorentina and Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella.



The Italian would earn a million and a half plus bonuses linked to the results achieved by the country. At the moment, Montella has taken a few days of reflection and will shortly communicate his decision.