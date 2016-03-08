Report: Former Inter manager keen on replacing Emery at Arsenal
31 October at 10:10Former Inter Milan manager Jose Mourinho is keen to replace English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s under-fire manager Unai Emery, as per el Chiringuito cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 56-year-old has been out of managerial job ever since he was sacked by the Premier League giants Manchester United in 2018.
As per the latest report, the former Chelsea manager is open for a return to managerial duties and is eager to replace Emery at the Emirates who has been under increasing pressure after series of disappointing results.
