Report: Former Real manager Solari eye Premier League role
22 November at 09:55Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s former manager Santiago Solari has expressed his desire of working in the English Premier League in the future.
The 43-year-old has been out of job ever since he was sacked by the Los Blancos just months after taking the job in the Spanish capital.
Solari, while talking to the Mail as cited by Football-Espana, expressed his desire of working in the England’s top division, which according to him is a ‘top’ league.
“I would love to coach in the Premier League,” he said. “I see many Premier League matches. It's a 'top' league that is enjoying a great moment in its history.
