Report: Four clubs competing for Ibrahimovic’s signature
23 November at 13:45Four clubs are competing to sign the veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 38-year-old is set to become a free-agent after announcing his exit from the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy once his contract will come to an end on December 31.
As per the latest report, likes of Italian Serie A giants AC Milan, Napoli, Bologna along with English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the former Manchester United striker in the January transfer window.
