Report: Four clubs interested in Juve’s Pjaca
16 October at 16:10Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ winger Marko Pjaca has been attracting interest from four different clubs in the league, as per calcioweb.eu.
The Croatia international has not featured in any game for the Turin-based club in the ongoing campaign and it is believed that he is not in the plans of manager Maurizio Sarri.
As per the latest report, Pjaca has been attracting interest from the likes of Genoa, Bologna, Cagliari and Sampdoria in the Serie A and it is very much likely that he will leave the club permanently in the January transfer window in order to find first-team football.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments