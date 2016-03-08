Report: Four clubs interested in signing Torino’s Zaza
14 December at 11:45Four clubs are interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit Torino’s out-of-favour striker Simone Zaza, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club in the upcoming mid-season transfer window after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI under manager Walter Mazzarri who is using him as a backup of first-choice striker Andrea Belotti.
As per the latest report, two clubs from the Serie A—Fiorentina and Cagliari—and two clubs from the Spanish La Liga—Sevilla and Getafe—are interested in signing Zaza in the January transfer window.
