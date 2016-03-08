Report: Four clubs to compete for signing of in-form Haaland
19 November at 15:35Four clubs are in the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg’s in-form striker Erling Braut Haaland in the upcoming transfer windows, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is becoming one of the hottest young property in European football after scoring 26 goals along with providing six assists in just 18 matches for his current club in all competition.
Seven of those goals came in the Europe’s elite football competition—the UEFA Champions League—and that too in just four matches which turned everyone’s attention towards Haaland.
As per the latest report, four clubs—Italian Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli, German Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich and English Premier League outfit Manchester United—are interested in signing the Norway international in the upcoming transfer windows.
Haaland has been at Salzburg since January 2019 when he moved from Norwegian club Molde FK for a reported transfer fee of just €5 million.
