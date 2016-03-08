Report: Four players likely to leave SPAL in January
30 December at 16:45Four players are likely to leave Italian Serie A outfit SPAL in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Biancazzurri are having a difficult season on the domestic front where they are currently placed on the 19th position of the league table with just 12 points after first 17 matches, four away from the safety zone.
As per the latest report, to overcome the crisis, SPAL’s hierarchy have decided to overhaul the squad for which they are willing to let four players—striker Alberto Paloschi, midfielder Jacopo Sala, defender Bartosz Salamon and winger Marko Janković—leave the club in the January transfer window.
