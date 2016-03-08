Report: Frankfurt unimpressed with Andre Silva
01 November at 16:40German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt are unimpressed with the performance of striker André Silva, as per Bild cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old is currently on a two-year loan with the Die Adler, but as per the latest report, the club’s hierarchy is unimpressed with the performances of striking trio of Silva, Bas Dos and Dejan Joveljic and therefore, they are looking to sign a new forward in January.
Silva has represented Frankfurt in seven matches in all competition where he has scored three goals.
