The 22-year-old decided not to renew his contract with the German side and will, therefore, be a free agent once his deal expires this month.





As reported by Sportitalia, despite a contract offer from Hoffenheim, Meyer wants to wait for AC Milan, who have been interested in his services for quite some time. However, the Rossoneri's situation with UEFA will need to be resolved first.

According to the latest reports out of Italy, former Schalke 04 midfielder, Max Meyer, has his heart set on a move to the San Siro.