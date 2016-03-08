Report: Galatasaray interested in signing Atalanta’s full-back
30 December at 14:55Turkish club Galatasaray are interested in signing Atalanta’s on-loan full-back Guilherme Arana in the January transfer window, as per Estadio Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old is currently spending a season-long loan at Atalanta from Spanish La Liga outfit Sevilla where he has only managed 75 minutes of first-team football.
As per the latest report, Galatasaray are ready to give Arana an escape route as they are looking to make a move for the Brazil U20 international in the mid-season transfer window.
