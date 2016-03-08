Report: Galatasaray interested in signing PSG’s defender in January
05 December at 11:25Turkish club Galatasaray are interested in signing French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran defender Thiago Silva in the January transfer window.
The 35-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the near future.
As per the latest development, Sarı-Kırmızılılar are looking to take advantage of the situation and sign the former AC Milan defender in the mid-season transfer window.
