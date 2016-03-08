Report: Galatasaray interested in signing PSG’s defender in January

Foto turkish-football.com
05 December at 11:25
Turkish club Galatasaray are interested in signing French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran defender Thiago Silva in the January transfer window.

The 35-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the near future.

As per the latest development, Sarı-Kırmızılılar are looking to take advantage of the situation and sign the former AC Milan defender in the mid-season transfer window.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.