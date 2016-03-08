Report: Garcia rejected Sampdoria’s approach
10 October at 10:50Italian Serie A outfit Sampdoria are currently without a manager after sacking Eusebio Di Francesco from his post following poor start to the league campaign.
The Blucerchiati are currently placed on the bottom of the league table with just three points from first seven league matches, which became the primary reason of Di Francesco’s sacking.
It was reported that Sampdoria were extremely interested in bringing the former Italian Serie A giants AS Roma manager Rudi Garcia.
However, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com, there were direct discussions between the club’s sporting director and Garcia’s camp but the 55-year-old—who is currently jobless after leaving Marseille in the summer—had reportedly rejected the proposal.
Following that rejection, Sampdoria are now looking for other options which include the likes of former AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso.
Garcia is famous for his time with the Rome-based club where he spent three seasons from 2013 to 2016 and had an impressive win percentage of 51.69.
