Report: Gattuso could make key change in defence for Parma clash

Gattuso Milan concentrato
18 April at 11:45
After beating Lazio last time out, Milan will look to build on this win as they take on Parma this weekend. According MilanNews.it, Gattuso could decide to make one key change in defence, adjusting to the opponents.
 
For the Rossoneri, it will be a very important game and thus Gattuso isn't too keen on changing the defensive balance. However, given that they face Lazio in the Coppa Italia a few days after, he could be forced to.
 
Therefore, the idea to start Zapata has gained momentum. The Colombian would, if so, replace Musacchio in the backline and team up with Romagnoli.
 

